SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Mainland police have detained almost 2,000 people in a
nationwide sweep on a fake drugs network, said to be worth 1.16
billion yuan ($182.03 million). The raids, which took place on
July 25, involved 18,000 officers from 190 cities cracking down
on more than 1,100 illegal operations.
-- Wells Fargo, the largest bank by market capitalisation in
the United States, aims to grow its revenue at a double-digit
pace annually over the next three years in China, said John
Rindlaub, president for the Asia-Pacific region at Wells Fargo.
-- Car maker Volkswagen AG aims to become Hong
Kong's No.1 car seller in terms of sales, product range, and
after-sales service by 2018, said Volkswagen's Hong Kong
managing director, Thorsten Jaede. Volkswagen will have to
nearly double monthly sales to 6,000 cars over the next six
years in the city.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- U.S. apparel retailer J. Crew expects to open
its first flagship store in Hong Kong at the earliest by end of
2013, said chief executive officer Millard Drexler.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the operator
of the city's stock and futures markets, is expected to report a
drop of more than 10 percent in net profit when it releases
interim results on Tuesday.
THE STANDARD
-- The government plans to provide more than 60,000 public
housing and Home Ownership Scheme flats in the next few years in
a bid to maintain a healthy property market, financial secretary
John Tsang said on his blog. A plot in Tsuen Wan was recently
rezoned for public housing and is expected to provide 860 flats
by 2016.
($1 = 6.3727 Chinese yuan)
