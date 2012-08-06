HONG KONG Aug 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Mainland police have detained almost 2,000 people in a nationwide sweep on a fake drugs network, said to be worth 1.16 billion yuan ($182.03 million). The raids, which took place on July 25, involved 18,000 officers from 190 cities cracking down on more than 1,100 illegal operations.

-- Wells Fargo, the largest bank by market capitalisation in the United States, aims to grow its revenue at a double-digit pace annually over the next three years in China, said John Rindlaub, president for the Asia-Pacific region at Wells Fargo.

-- Car maker Volkswagen AG aims to become Hong Kong's No.1 car seller in terms of sales, product range, and after-sales service by 2018, said Volkswagen's Hong Kong managing director, Thorsten Jaede. Volkswagen will have to nearly double monthly sales to 6,000 cars over the next six years in the city.

-- U.S. apparel retailer J. Crew expects to open its first flagship store in Hong Kong at the earliest by end of 2013, said chief executive officer Millard Drexler.

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the operator of the city's stock and futures markets, is expected to report a drop of more than 10 percent in net profit when it releases interim results on Tuesday.

-- The government plans to provide more than 60,000 public housing and Home Ownership Scheme flats in the next few years in a bid to maintain a healthy property market, financial secretary John Tsang said on his blog. A plot in Tsuen Wan was recently rezoned for public housing and is expected to provide 860 flats by 2016.

