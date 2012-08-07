HONG KONG Aug 7 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Gu Kailai, the lawyer wife of ousted Politburo member Bo
Xilai, confessed to murder as well as "economic crimes" during
her detention over the death of a British businessman, according
to a senior prosecutor with direct knowledge of the case.
-- Macau raised the minimum age for anyone gambling or
working in a casino from 18 to 21, with the new law taking
effect from Nov. 1.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hong Kong-based Convenience Retail Asia Ltd has
reduced store opening target for this year to 590 from 600
citing escalating rent, said chief executive officer Richard
Yeung.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Department store operator Lifestyle International
Holdings Ltd, whose net profit increased to HK$909.9
million ($117.32 million) in the six months to June, expects the
group's sales to record a high single-digit growth for the
second half of this year, said Managing Director Thomas Lau.
THE STANDARD
-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd
said contract sales rose 51 percent year-on-year in the first
seven months to 26.5 billion yuan ($4.16 billion).
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said
contract sales in July jumped 807 percent from a year earlier to
1.35 billion yuan.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)