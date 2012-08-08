HONG KONG Aug 8 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong Airlines is set to terminate its cash-guzzling,
all-business-class service between Hong Kong and London from
next month. As a result of poor planning and miscalculation, the
route has been deep in the red ever since it was launched in
March, sources from within the company said.
-- Hong Kong-listed shares in Italian fashion house Prada
SpA climbed to a record high on Tuesday as it
outperformed other players in the market with strong first-half
results. The company posted a 36.5 percent jump in first-half
revenue to 1.5 billion euros ($1.86 billion) for the six months
to July.
-- Emperor Group founder Albert Yeung Sau-shing filed a writ
with the High Court suing Google for defamation over
what he says are libellous items appearing on the search engine
provider's site.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, the world's biggest bank by market value, plans to
issue 1 billion yuan ($157.07 million) of three-year
yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong, at a yield between 3 and
3.1 percent, market sources said.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd (HAECO)
said net profit for the first-half rose 13.4 percent to HK$482
million ($62.15 million).
THE STANDARD
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd executive director
Justin Chiu said total sales this year could exceed 4,000 units,
allowing the company to record the second-highest yearly sales
volume ever. Four more projects are due to launch this year, he
added.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group chairman Henry
Cheng said he expects mainland retail demand to rebound in the
second half, and will maintain the target to open 200 stores a
year.
