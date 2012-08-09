HONG KONG Aug 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong health chiefs have urged parents not to feed their babies two brands of Japanese milk formula, the Wakodo and Morinaga brands, after they were found to lack the vital nutrient iodine.

-- HSBC is set to give up its exclusive right to increase its stake in the Bank of Communications , according to people familiar with the situation, signalling a shift by the European giant to focus more on growing its own business on the mainland.

-- China's first aircraft carrier could be officially operational by National Day (Oct. 1), as almost all of the necessary equipment on board has been installed, said Senior Colonel Li Jie, a researcher with the navy's military academy in Beijing.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese developer Glorious Property Holdings said net profit for the first six months is expected to show a significant decrease as compared with the same period in 2011 as the majority of its contracted sales are expected to be delivered in the second half of this year.

THE STANDARD

-- Emperor International Holdings executive director Donald Cheung said the company may submit a tender on its own for a site in Tseung Kwan O that is estimated to be worth at least HK$2.2 billion ($283.65 million).

SING TAO DAILY

-- China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said it received approval for its plan for the construction of Shenhua Wanzhou Power Plant in Chongqing City, comprising building of two ultra-supercritical coal-fired generators with total investment of 7.74 billion yuan ($1.22 billion).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong's Chong Hing Bank Ltd said net profit dropped 36.6 percent to HK$260 million compared with the year-earlier period.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese developer Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd said contract sales totalled 370 million yuan in July , up 30 percent from a year earlier.

-- China's top home appliance retailer Suning Appliance Co Ltd's e-commerce platform said it seeks to meet sales target of 15 billion yuan in the second half of this year.

