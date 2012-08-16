HONG KONG Aug 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Chief executive Leung Chun-ying summoned the Japanese consul general on Wednesday, urging Japan to release activists who landed on the disputed Diaoyu Islands. Leung reiterated the islands had been China's territory since ancient times and asked Japan to refrain from taking any action that could endanger the lives and property of Hong Kong people and other Chinese citizens.

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chief executive Charles Li has rejected claims that the offer it made for the London Metal Exchange (LME) was too high and said the deal was needed for the bourse to diversify its business and reduce reliance on market turnover.

-- Fujian-based menswear retailer China Lilang said it plans to slow the pace of its store expansion in the second half, despite posting double-digit growth in both turnover and profit in the first six months of this year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Mainland cement maker West China Cement Ltd said net profit fell 64.6 percent to 148.5 million yuan ($23.34 million) due to lower average selling prices and increased costs.

THE STANDARD

-- Casual wear retailer Giordano International Ltd chairman Peter Lau said he expects mainland same-store sales growth and gross profit margin to improve in the second half, driven by low inventory and effective marketing.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, one of the subsidiaries of Fosun International, would kick off its Hong Kong initial public offering in Septemeber, to raise $700-$800 million in an H-share offering, market sources said.

WEN WEI PO

-- Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd chairman William Fung bought an additional 5 million shares of the company at an average of HK$12.881 each for about HK$64.4 million ($8.30 million) on Aug. 13, raising its stake in the company to 31.04 percent from 30.98 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Property developer Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said its first-half net profit fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier to HK$4.16 billion. The group expects its premier residential project in Wan Chai will be well sought in the second half of the year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3625 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7577 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)