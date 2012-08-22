HONG KONG Aug 22 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- China Vanke , the mainland's biggest listed property developer, will study overseas markets for at least two to three years before making a major investment abroad, said company president Yu Liang.

-- China Everbright Ltd, a holding company for direct investment funds and brokerage operations on the mainland and in Hong Kong, will launch a hedge fund in an attempt to boost earnings that slumped 51 percent year on year in the first half.

-- China's Dongguan authorities have admitted for the first time that water from the city's section of the Dongjiang, or East River, contains excessive levels of heavy metals and industrial pollutants and is not suitable for drinking for at least six months of the year.

-- Hang Seng Bank has put its Hang Seng Sai Wan Ho Building at 171 Shaukiwan Road up for sale by public tender. It is estimated that the building has a market value of about HK$550 million ($70.90 million).

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said the government will spend HK$1 billion a year to build more bridge walkways and escalators, for the benefit of the elderly and disabled people.

-- Taiwan residents who want to visit Hong Kong will be able to register online from September 1, in another sign of closer cooperation between the two places. They will be able to print out permits allowing entry to the territory twice during a two-month period, staying up to 30 days during each visit.

-- Three mainland sports gear retailers, Peak Sport Products Co, 361 Degrees International and Xtep International Holdings booked lackluster interim earnings, hurt by a slowdown in demand for their product lines and higher distribution costs.

-- Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said first half net profit down 26 percent from a year earlier to 675 million yuan ($106.20 million).

