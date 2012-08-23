HONG KONG Aug 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China's National Development and Reform Commission would encourage more mainland firms to list in Hong Kong and issue yuan-denominated bonds in the city to finance overseas projects, vice-chairman Zhang Xiaoqiang said. It would also encourage mainland firms to set up operations in Hong Kong specifically for overseas investment.

-- The Securities and Futures Commission suspended China High Precision Automation Group Ltd from trading on Wednesday. This is the first time the securities watchdog has suspended a company since March 2010 when it halted trading in Fujian fabric maker Hontex International Holdings Co. A spokesman for the regulator declined to elaborate on the move.

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it will introduce yuan futures on Sept. 17. The futures contract will be the world's first exchange-traded deliverable yuan-denominated futures. The futures will be quoted in yuan per U.S. dollar.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Coal Energy Co Ltd maintains its 2012 full-year target for commercial coal production volume to increase by 5 percent from a year earlier to 135 million tonnes, said vice-chairman Peng Yi.

THE STANDARD

-- Monthly rentals for CCB Tower, a grade-A office building in Central scheduled for completion in December, have been set at between HK$150 ($19.34) and HK$160 per square foot, much higher than at similar properties in the area. The tower's leasing agent, Jones Lang LaSalle, has forecast a 7-12 percent fall in rents for top-tier Central offices in the second half.

-- Two residential sites in Tseung Kwan O and Ma On Shan were opened for tender on Wednesday. The two plots together are expected to provide a maximum of 1,093 units and fetch the government up to HK$5 billion.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd plans to sell a total of 3.3 million square feet of residential gross floor area in Hong Kong in the second half of 2012 and 2013, chairman Lee Shau-kee said.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)