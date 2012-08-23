HONG KONG Aug 23 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China's National Development and Reform Commission would
encourage more mainland firms to list in Hong Kong and issue
yuan-denominated bonds in the city to finance overseas projects,
vice-chairman Zhang Xiaoqiang said. It would also encourage
mainland firms to set up operations in Hong Kong specifically
for overseas investment.
-- The Securities and Futures Commission suspended China
High Precision Automation Group Ltd from trading on
Wednesday. This is the first time the securities watchdog has
suspended a company since March 2010 when it halted trading in
Fujian fabric maker Hontex International Holdings Co.
A spokesman for the regulator declined to elaborate on the move.
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it will
introduce yuan futures on Sept. 17. The futures contract will be
the world's first exchange-traded deliverable yuan-denominated
futures. The futures will be quoted in yuan per U.S. dollar.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Coal Energy Co Ltd maintains
its 2012 full-year target for commercial coal production volume
to increase by 5 percent from a year earlier to 135 million
tonnes, said vice-chairman Peng Yi.
THE STANDARD
-- Monthly rentals for CCB Tower, a grade-A office building
in Central scheduled for completion in December, have been set
at between HK$150 ($19.34) and HK$160 per square foot, much
higher than at similar properties in the area. The tower's
leasing agent, Jones Lang LaSalle, has forecast a 7-12 percent
fall in rents for top-tier Central offices in the second half.
-- Two residential sites in Tseung Kwan O and Ma On Shan
were opened for tender on Wednesday. The two plots together are
expected to provide a maximum of 1,093 units and fetch the
government up to HK$5 billion.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd plans to sell
a total of 3.3 million square feet of residential gross floor
area in Hong Kong in the second half of 2012 and 2013, chairman
Lee Shau-kee said.
($1 = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)