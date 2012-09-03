HONG KONG, Sept 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China's leading offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd has no intention to issue new shares to finance the proposed $15.1 billion acquisition of Canadian oil firm Nexen Inc , but plans to raise up to $10 billion to back loans and by issuing bonds to finance its takeover offer for Nexen.

-- French resort operator Club Méditerranée is negotiating with a mainland developer to form a joint venture to build its third luxury resort on Hainan Island, said Chief Executive Henri Giscard D'Estaing. The group was exploring a potential site in Yunnan and hoped to open five new resorts in the mainland by 2015, he added.

-- Citibank plans to add more branches in Hong Kong and in mainland China as it expands further into the Asia region, said Jonathan Larsen, the U.S. lender's newly appointed global retail banking head. He would like to see the number of Citi branches in Hong Kong increase to 70 in the long run, up from 47 now.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong risks a technical recession in the third quarter amid waning buyer confidence, falling exports and the threat of a rise in unemployment, Financial Secretary John Tsang warned on his personal blog.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Guangzhou R&F Properties said contract sales for August rose 40 percent from a year earlier, to 2.817 billion yuan ($443.73 million).

APPLE DAILY

-- Ten hunger strikers camped outside the government offices in Admiralty said they will continue their hunger strike and warned of escalating action if the government does not scrap the national education program by the deadline, 5 p.m. on Monday.

($1 = 6.3484 Chinese yuan)