HONG KONG, Sept 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mainland airlines, include Air China and Xiamen Air will raise fuel surcharges by between 30 and 40 percent on Wednesday (Sept. 5) ahead of an expected increase in refined oil prices by the government next week. The increases end a three-month trend of falling surcharges.

-- Cathay Pacific has banned shark fin from its cargo flights, which also applies to subsidiary carrier Dragonair, weeks after receiving a letter signed by 40 environmental groups.

-- Pay-television and broadband internet services provider i-Cable Communications saw its share price increase as much as 43 per cent in trading on Tuesday (Sept. 4) on speculation that it might be close to being awarded a free-TV licence by the government.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will spend HK$17 million to establish an electronic-bill payment system in the city in the second half of next year. The system, which will cover electronic payment using renminbi, HK dollars and U.S. dollars, can expand the coverage of cross-border transaction services.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong has recorded the highest quarterly number of HIV infections since 1984 and health authorities fear that if the trend continues, the number this year may pass 500 for the first time.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China Railway Group will no longer be involved with BOT (Build/Own/Transfer) projects that take a minimum five years to complete, but plans to bid more for short-term schemes to improve returns and realize positive cash flow, said president Bai Zhongren.

APPLE DAILY

-- Next Media, which publishes the Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong, said it had been approached by independent third parties interested in acquiring its print media business and certain assets in Taiwan, including Taiwan's Apple Daily, Sharp Daily and Next Magazine Bundle.

WEN WEI PO

-- India's information technology services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd said it has acquired Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's back-office call centre business, Hutchison Global Services Pvt Ltd, for about $87.1 million.

