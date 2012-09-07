HONG KONG, Sept 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The European Union Chamber of Commerce urged Beijing to allow greater market access to foreign investors and abolish unfair policies that favour the country's state-owned enterprises.

-- Missouri-based Savvis, an information technology outsourcing services provider, plans to enter the mainland's data centre market next year after completing the construction of its advanced new facility in Hong Kong.

-- Hong Kong consumers plan to cut back spending on luxury goods in the next 12 months in the face of a bleak outlook for the mainland economy, according to a survey conducted by Ipsos and global communications firm Ruder Finn.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Zhu Yicai, former chairman of Chinese meat processor China Yurun Food Group Ltd, has set up an investment fund, YGD Financial Holdings, to foray into asset management business, and Hong Kong stocks will be an asset class to invest.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Guangzhou R&F Properties Ltd said contract sales for the first eight months totalled 19.83 billion yuan ($3.13 billion), up 7 percent from a year earlier, representing a completion of 62 percent of 2012 full-year sales target.

THE STANDARD

-- Amid a power struggle with his estranged wife, the chairman and major shareholder of Artini China, Tse Chiu-kwan, has requested the local bourse to suspend the stock and order a postponement of the fashion firm's annual general meeting on Sept. 10.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd chairman William Fung has bought an additional 1.005 million shares of the company at an average of HK$11.912 ($1.54) each for about HK$11.97 million on Sept. 4, according to an exchange disclosure.

APPLE DAILY

-- Telecommunications and media company PCCW Ltd said the firm, its subsidiary and Chairman Richard Li are not in talks with any third parties in relation to merger and acquisition of media businesses in Taiwan.

WEN WEI PO

-- Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co, the mainland's largest maker of coal-mining support equipment, has received approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to list and issue shares, raising about $600 million to fund expansion, sources said.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

($1 = 6.3428 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7570 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)