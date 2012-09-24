HONG KONG, Sept 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Sales of new homes in Hong Kong could reach record highs over the next two years, possibly hitting historical highs of 15,000 units and HK$150 billion ($19.35 billion) in 2013 and 2014, as developers accelerate launches of residential projects, according to analysts. (here)

-- Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is targeting Chinese and Asian high-technology and pharmaceutical companies as it seeks to boost its appeal as a leading European air freight hub, according to Enno Osinga, a senior vice-president for cargo at Schiphol. (here)

-- Dutch state-owned bank ABN Amro said it plans to expand in five major Asian markets as it bids to boost its international business in the next five years. The group would also like to see Asian business contributing to 20-30 percent of its global revenue in the next five years, from about 10 per cent now. (here)

THE STANDARD

-- Thousands of Muslims marched through Central on Sunday, the biggest-ever mass protest by Muslims in Hong Kong, in response to an American film that has incensed the community globally.

APPLE DAILY

-- Clothing retailer Esprit Holdings will announce its 2012 fiscal year results on Sept. 26, with new chief executive Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez, hired from Spanish fashion retailer Zara, due to make his first public appearance.

($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars)

