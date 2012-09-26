HONG KONG, Sept 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Bakery chain BreadTalk plans to increase the number of mainland outlets to 550 by 2014 from 300 at present, said founder and chairman George Quek. He expects mainland revenue to grow at least 30 per cent a year. ()

-- Carlson Tong Ka-shing, KPMG's former chairman for China and the Asia-Pacific, is set to be appointed the next chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission, to replace Eddy Fong Ching, who is due to retire on Oct. 19. ()

-- Standard Chartered Bank plans to invest HK$1 billion ($128.98 million) in four to five years to turn a building in Central into a private banking centre to serve its wealthy clients in the broader China region, said the bank's Hong Kong chief executive, Benjamin Hung. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- New World Department Store China said net profit fell 29 percent to HK$607 million in the 12 months to June 30.

THE STANDARD

-- The operations of New World Development and its subsidiaries will not be affected by the conglomerate's founder, Cheng Yu-tung, being in hospital, grandson Brian Cheng Chi-ming said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Two government plots, a residential site in Tseung Kwan O and a commercial site in Kowloon Bay, will be up for tender on Oct. 19. The market expects the sites to fetch more than HK$4 billion.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............