SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's administration accepted the need to revive the Commission on Poverty, and will define a poverty line, taking a big step towards recognising and alleviating the plight of low-income earners. (here)

-- At least three mainland companies, including Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery, are relaunching their plans to go public in Hong Kong before December to raise a total of not less than $1 billion after pulling them earlier this year because of a weak market. (here)

-- Petrochemical giant Sinopec has suspended production at three subsidiaries in Guangdong after a state television expose showed the company being scolded in an internal meeting over severe environmental pollution breaches. (here)

-- Chinese property developer Shui On Land said it would add a 500,000 square metre commercial complex to its Rui Hong Xin Cheng residential project in Shanghai. (here)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- New World Development Chairman Henry Cheng said the company will launch as many as nine projects from later this year to 2013, comprising up to 3,337 apartment units.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd executive director Justin Chiu said the company has sold more than 3,000 units so far this year, and is confident of achieving full-year sales target of HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion).

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd has acquired a piece of residential site in Guangzhou for 1.25 billion yuan ($198.35 million).

