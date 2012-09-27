HONG KONG, Sept 27 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's
administration accepted the need to revive the Commission on
Poverty, and will define a poverty line, taking a big step
towards recognising and alleviating the plight of low-income
earners. (here)
-- At least three mainland companies, including Zhengzhou
Coal Mining Machinery, are relaunching their plans to go public
in Hong Kong before December to raise a total of not less than
$1 billion after pulling them earlier this year because of a
weak market. (here)
-- Petrochemical giant Sinopec
has suspended production at three subsidiaries in Guangdong
after a state television expose showed the company being scolded
in an internal meeting over severe environmental pollution
breaches. (here)
-- Chinese property developer Shui On Land said it
would add a 500,000 square metre commercial complex to its Rui
Hong Xin Cheng residential project in Shanghai. (here)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- New World Development Chairman Henry Cheng said
the company will launch as many as nine projects from later this
year to 2013, comprising up to 3,337 apartment units.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd executive director
Justin Chiu said the company has sold more than 3,000 units so
far this year, and is confident of achieving full-year sales
target of HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion).
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd has
acquired a piece of residential site in Guangzhou for 1.25
billion yuan ($198.35 million).
($1 = 6.3020 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)