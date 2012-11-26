HONG KONG Nov 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Television Broadcasts Ltd has shelved a HK$50 million ($6.45 million) plan to launch an international English channel in the face of uncertainties in the free-television market, a company official said. (link.reuters.com/cub34t)

-- Bank of China plans to expand its yuan business in London as the British government and the City of London are both keen to develop London as a Western hub for offshore yuan business, said Wang Huabin, chief corporate banking officer of Bank of China (UK). (link.reuters.com/dub34t)

-- Wind power generation company China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd aims to raise its offshore generating capacity fivefold by 2015, despite technical challenges and the large capital required. (link.reuters.com/fub34t)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang is not worried that lower income from land sales and premiums will lead to a fiscal deficit because such earnings make up just 15 percent of the government's revenue which is diversified and not over-reliant on a single source, he said on his personal blog. (link.reuters.com/gub34t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Resources Enterprise Ltd, the country's supermarket operator, maintains new store opening target at 400-500 a year, Chief Financial Officer Frank Lai said. The company is bidding for Chinese brewer Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd as the valuation comes down, he added.

-- Chinese drugmaker Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd Chairman Che Feng-sheng said the company needed at least three years for its flagship products to sell overseas.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) will continue to delay the potential spin-off of its serviced apartments unit, Horizon Hospitality. The Company said the prospectus was not expected to be issued on or before Dec. 3.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Coal-bed methane explorer Asian American Gas Ltd, which plans to launch an initial public offering in Hong Kong by early December, has passed its listing hearing, planning to raise $2 million, according to market sources.

