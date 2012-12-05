HONG KONG Dec 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cathay Pacific Airways' Flight Attendants Union said they will start preparing for industrial action after the airline's bosses failed to reply to their request for pay talks by their deadline. It also asked the company to continue negotiations on flying schedules and allowances. (link.reuters.com/ket44t)

-- Residential sites in Tseung Kwan O and Jordan are expected to sell for nearly HK$2.25 billion ($290.32 million)when tenders are closed on Friday (Dec. 7), according to surveying firm A.G.

THE STANDARD

-- Bank of East Asia Ltd has agreed to issue about 111.57 million new shares to Japanese shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp for HK$3.3 billion in a bid to strengthen its capital base. (link.reuters.com/met44t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group said contract sales in the first eleven months totalled 84.63 billion yuan ($13.59 billion), completed the full-year sales target of 80 billion yuan.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real estate developer by turnover, has acquired a residential site in Jinan city, Shandong province, for 1.58 billion yuan.

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales for the first eleven months totalled 42.29 billion yuan, and has exceeded 38 percent of the full-year sales target of 30.7 billion yuan.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2256 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)