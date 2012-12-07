UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Dec 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China's president-in-waiting, Xi Jinping, has decided Shenzhen will be the venue for his first inspection trip as the party's new general secretary. (link.reuters.com/weh54t)
-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd agreed to pay a fine of A$11.75 million ($12.34 million) in an air cargo price-fixing case in Australia. (link.reuters.com/xeh54t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd to raise about HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) via share placement, to fund its third project on Macau's Cotai, sources said.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- China Development Bank said it has not subscribed for the new shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Mainland developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd said contract sales for the first eleven months totalled 35.9 billion yuan ($5.76 billion). The company has achieved 92 percent of the full-year sales target of 39 billion yuan.
WEN WEI PO
-- Russia's RUSAL Plc said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Shandong Xinfa Aluminum & Electricity Group, detailing the study of possible areas of cooperation in future, including joint ventures in the aluminium industry.
For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 0.9522 Australian dollars) ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2282 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources