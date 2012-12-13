HONG KONG Dec 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Luxury watchmaker Vacheron Constantin plans to increase manufacturing capacity at its plant in Geneva to meet demand spurred by growing affluence in Asia, according to the company's chief. (link.reuters.com/jaj64t)

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam has pledged to support Shanghai in building an onshore market for the yuan. (link.reuters.com/maj64t)

-- A consortium led by China Vanke Co Ltd and Greenland Group bought a commercial site in Shanghai for 5.43 billion yuan ($868.55 million) yesterday, the highest price paid in the city this year. (link.reuters.com/naj64t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd invested HK$155 million ($20.00 million) in shares of Wison Group.

-- Thirty thousand new flats will be available in Hong Kong's property market next year, the highest in five years, according to statistics by Ricacorp Properties.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese emerged as the biggest spenders in the global luxury market this year, buying about one quarter of luxury goods.

($1 = 6.2518 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)