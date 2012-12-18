Dec 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Dealmakers and analysts expect mergers and acquisitions by Chinese banks and insurance companies to rise next year, and Southeast Asia is likely to be the most popular destination. ()

-- A tenant who agreed to pay HK$850,000 ($109,700) a month for a 6,000 square feet duplex flat at Opus Hong Kong, developed by Swire Properties Ltd near the Peak, has cancelled the deal amid tightening housing policies that have curbed property demand. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is to launch offshore yuan currency futures on February 25, 2013 and the plan has been approved to attract investors to Hong Kong.

-- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd has offered an average 5.7 percent pay rise to its 5,000 employees in an effort to retain staff, but the employees are not satisfied.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- More than 150,000 people from the Chinese mainland acquired permanent residence in major emigration destination countries last year. More than half went to the United States.

THE STANDARD

-- HSBC Holdings PLC said it is going to cut the management fees for Mandatory Prudent Fund by as much as 10 percent in Hong Kong, starting from February 2013. ()

MING PAO

-- China's Ministry of Finance has halved import tariffs on infant milk powder products to 5 percent, but mainland customers said they would still prefer to buy the products in Hong Kong for safety reasons.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............