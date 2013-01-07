UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Henderson Land Development chairman Lee Shau-kee said his company will consider building low-priced homes in the New Territories costing HK$1 million ($129,000) each, as long as the government provides incentives. (link.reuters.com/fur94t)
-- Kerry Properties' three residential projects this year are unlikely to be hit by the new stamp duty as they mainly target local end-user buyers, according to Chu Ip-pui, the executive director of Kerry Real Estate Agency. (link.reuters.com/gur94t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings chairman Sun Hongbin expects sales target in 2013 to reach 45 billion yuan ($7.22 billion).
THE STANDARD
-- Henderson Land Development launched its latest project, High Place, at more than HK$22,000 per saleable square foot, making it the most expensive residential scheme in Kowloon City. (link.reuters.com/hur94t)
SING TAO DAILY
-- China's sovereign fund China Investment Corporation (CIC) is expected to buy up to 10 percent of shares in German carmaker Daimler AG, the parent firm of Mercedes-Benz, valued at about 4.5 billion euros ($5.87 billion), according to mainland media People's Daily Online.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Guangzhou R&F Properties Ltd said contract sales for 2012 totalled 34.2 billion yuan, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier, and 6.9 percent higher than the full-year sales target of 32 billion yuan.
WEN WEI PO
-- Country Garden Holdings said the group's contract sales achieved 47.6 billion yuan in 2012, a 10 percent increase from the previous year.
