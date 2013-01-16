HONG KONG Jan 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The mainland's financial system needed to play a more active role in helping its real economy become more resilient to external shocks as the world grew economically interdependent, said IMF deputy managing director Zhu Min. ()

-- British music and entertainment retailer HMV is seeking help to save itself from collapse. HMV's six Hong Kong shops would remain open and gift vouchers could be used, as the local office had not yet received instructions from its British headquarters, said Gary Luk, of the marketing department of HMV Hong Kong. ()

-- Listing candidate Quali-Smart Holdings, a toy manufacturer, has received HK$4 billion ($515.97 million) worth of margin orders through eight local brokerages, representing an oversubscription of 448 times the retail target.

-- The Planning Department has proposed the conversion of four sites in Cheung Sha Wan, with one of them being used for the construction of 2,300 public housing flats by 2019. ()

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying expected to raise the target for public housing flats to 20,000 units per year from the current 15,000 units.

-- Shenzhen-based PanAsialum Holdings, a major manufacturer of Apple's iPad, plans to kick off its initial public offering in Hong Kong on Jan. 23, aiming to raise up to $200 million, according to market sources.

