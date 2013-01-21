Jan 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying warned that the government would not rule out the possibility of imposing a vacancy tax on unsold new homes to stop developer hoarding. (link.reuters.com/zyc45t)

-- Gateway Energy & Resource, the Asian unit of Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners, has signed a deal with China Development Bank to form the venture that would seek a back-door listing in Hong Kong, said Barry Cheung, a non-executive director of Gateway. (link.reuters.com/bad45t)

-- Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, which plans to switch its Hong Kong business focus to wholesale trade, is closing its six shops in Hong Kong, throwing some 100 people out of work, starting in just 11 days on Feb. 1. (link.reuters.com/cad45t)

THE STANDARD

-- Swiss luxury group Richemont and the world's largest jewellery chain, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, have agreed to a 50-50 joint venture, quoted a swiss daily reports. No financial details of the deal were revealed.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong financial secretary John Tsang said on his own blog that if the property market heats up again, the government would launch other measures without hesitation to keep the market stable and have healthy development.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu