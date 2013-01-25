HONG KONG Jan 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Barclays, Britain's second-biggest lender, is laying off more than 80 employees in its Asian offices, as part of its global efforts to downsize its investment banking business, according to people familiar with the situation. (link.reuters.com/tyd55t)

-- Cathay Pacific Airways subsidiary Dragonair is spending hundreds of millions of Hong Kong dollars to revamp its business and economy class cabins as it expands its fleet, recruits extra cabin and flight crew, and adds new destinations, according to Dragonair Chief executive Patrick Yeung. (link.reuters.com/vyd55t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Great Eagle Holdings Ltd said it seeks a separate listing of its hotel properties on the main board of the stock exchange in the form of share-stapled unites.

THE STANDARD

-- A residential plot in Tin Shui Wai received 16 expressions of interest, including from developers New World Development, Cheung Kong, Henderson Land Development and Sun Hung Kai Properties. The plot is expected to fetch up to HK$3.43 billion ($442.40 million). (link.reuters.com/wyd55t)

-- The Venetian Macao, a Macau casino, is suing two mainland punters, including a wealthy Shanghai property developer, in an attempt to collect gambling debts of about HK$34 million plus interest. (link.reuters.com/zyd55t)

WEN WEI PO

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) denied reports its chairman Li Ka-shing will subscribe to PanAsialum Holdings' shares.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest property developer by revenue, will start its acquisition plan in North America this year, and expects to confirm an investment project in the United States in the first quarter, chairman Wang Shi said.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)