SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Oilfield Services Ltd (COSL)
expects the basic drilling rate it charges its customers to be
flat this year but the overall average fee of its services to
increase as the company handles more complex and technically
challenging operation, said Chief Executive Li Yong.
-- A group of Hong Kong investors have called for laws to
regulate celebrity advertising, claiming to have been misled
into pouring money into a Guangdong shopping arcade project.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Tenwow Food, a mainland food and beverage retailer, has
submitted its listing application to Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing, aiming to list on the first half of this
year, according to market sources.
THE STANDARD
-- Retail companies are tipped to be among the most popular
firms converting their mainland B shares into locally listed H
shares, according to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.
-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang refuted
accusations that he deliberately underestimated the government's
fiscal revenue in order to curb spending. He emphasised that the
government would spend wisely and only when necessary.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Ford Motor Co, the second-largest U.S. automaker,
expects Hong Kong's commercial car market would have a 25
percent growth in the next five years. The company plans to
bring in an upgraded version of liquefied petroleum gas taxi,
Transit Connect Taxi, to the Hong Kong market in 2014, said Hal
Feder, Ford's director for export and growth.
WEN WEI PO
-- CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd said it expected
to record significant loss for 2012 due to losses at its
subsidiary CITIC Dameng Holdings Ltd, but added the
impairment loss would not have an adverse effect on its
cashflow.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Guangzhou R&F Properties Ltd said contract
sales totalled 2.63 billion yuan ($422.35 million) in January,
up 115 percent from a year earlier.
