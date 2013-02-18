HONG KONG Feb 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The closed-door talks between Beijing Automotive and Britain's Aston Martin Lagonda, famous for the cars used by James Bond in the British spy films, about joint ventures or direct investments have been terminated, according to people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/ryp95t)

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd expects turnover at the newly acquired London Metal Exchange to continue rising as a result of increasing demand for commodities from China, said HKEx chairman Chow Chung Kong. (link.reuters.com/syp95t)

-- Property developer HKR International Ltd plans to build six 'super-deluxe' houses ranging in size from 6,000 to 8,000 square feet on Discovery Bay. It is expected that the houses planned by HKR could fetch more than HK$150 million ($19.34 million) each. (link.reuters.com/typ95t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Vanke Co Ltd, China's largest real estate developer by turnover, and U.S. real estate firm Tishman Speyer Properties signed an agreement to jointly develop a plot of land in San Francisco. This is China Vanke's first venture into the U.S. real estate market.

SING TAO DAILY

-- The Hong Kong government estimated up to HK$60 billion fiscal surplus for 2012-13, sources said. Relief measures, including waiver of property rates and public housing rents, increase in personal and children's allowances are expected when Financial Secretary John Tsang reveals his budget on February 27. He is also ready to launch a third round of inflation-linked iBonds.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Gogreen Assets Investment Ltd said it is in talks about developing solar power stations in Xuchang City, Henan Province, with an expected investment of 720 million yuan ($115.52 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7543 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2325 Chinese yuan)

