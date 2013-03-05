HONG KONG, March 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Securities and Futures Commission has banned Du Jun, a former managing director of Morgan Stanley Asia, for life from re-entering Hong Kong's financial industry, after criminal proceedings against Du for insider trading in shares of Citic Resources Holdings.

-- The Market Misconduct Tribunal has found businesswoman Sun Min guilty of insider trading in the shares of China Huiyuan Juice Group in connection with Coca-Cola's failed bid to acquire the Hong Kong-listed firm.

THE STANDARD

-- Henderson Land Development Co chairman Lee Shau-kee has compiled a basket of sites from his vast farmland holdings to help the government build up to 10,000 affordable homes for young people. Sources said the government is looking at the land list.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Securities and Futures Commission has denounced Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) and fined it HK$24 million for inadequate internal controls over the distribution of the Manulife Global Fund from 2007 to 2012.

WEN WEI PO

-- HSBC Asia-Pacific chief executive Peter Wong said the unit's restructuring has been completed and there are no plans to lay off more staff in the region.

-- Department-store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd has no plans for privatisation in the short term and does not need to raise funds as of now, said managing director Thomas Lau.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contract sales for February jumped 108 percent from a year earlier to 4.2 billion yuan ($674.69 million).

