SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Securities and Futures Commission has banned Du Jun,
a former managing director of Morgan Stanley Asia, for life from
re-entering Hong Kong's financial industry, after criminal
proceedings against Du for insider trading in shares of Citic
Resources Holdings.
-- The Market Misconduct Tribunal has found businesswoman
Sun Min guilty of insider trading in the shares of China Huiyuan
Juice Group in connection with Coca-Cola's
failed bid to acquire the Hong Kong-listed firm.
THE STANDARD
-- Henderson Land Development Co chairman Lee
Shau-kee has compiled a basket of sites from his vast farmland
holdings to help the government build up to 10,000 affordable
homes for young people. Sources said the government is looking
at the land list.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The Securities and Futures Commission has denounced
Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) and fined it HK$24 million
for inadequate internal controls over the distribution of the
Manulife Global Fund from 2007 to 2012.
WEN WEI PO
-- HSBC Asia-Pacific chief executive Peter
Wong said the unit's restructuring has been completed and there
are no plans to lay off more staff in the region.
-- Department-store operator Lifestyle International
Holdings Ltd has no plans for privatisation in the
short term and does not need to raise funds as of now, said
managing director Thomas Lau.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group
Ltd said contract sales for February jumped 108
percent from a year earlier to 4.2 billion yuan ($674.69
million).
