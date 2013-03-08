HONG KONG, March 8 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd, the largest
landlord in Central, will look into opportunities to expand to
areas stretching from Sheung Wan to Causeway Bay where there are
good rents and international players want to base their
businesses, its Chief Executive Pang Yiu-kai said.
-- China is poised to set up a currency swap agreement with
the world's largest foreign exchange market in London as the
yuan is expected to become the most commonly traded currency in
the next decade, said Fang Fang, a senior executive of JP
Morgan.
THE STANDARD
-- A plot in Ho Man Tin, which is designated for luxury
residences, is expected to fetch more than HK$10 billion ($1.29
billion), would make the site one of the costliest in recent
years. This is also the first site being tendered after the
latest property sector curbs, with stamp duties now doubled for
second homes.
-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has ruled that the lower
threshold for risk-weighted assets in newly offered mortgages
will be raised to 15 percent from 10 percent. Standard Chartered
has not yet decided on any adjustments, said
chief executive of Standard Chartered Hong Kong Benjamin Hung.
He added that the new moves would depend on market environment.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Chinese developer Wuzhou International, which has
business focused in the Yangtze River Delta region, is planning
to kick off its Hong Kong initial public offering in May to
raise about $200 million, according to market sources.
APPLE DAILY
-- Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings
, which reported a 22 percent rise in net profit,
boosted by growth in its British units, plans more international
acquisitions this year, Chairman Victor Li said.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd's latest residential
project, One West Kowloon, has cut its unit prices by about 11
percent, thus becoming the first developer to trim prices
following the latest round of government curbs imposed on the
property sector.
WEN WEI PO
-- Shui On Land Ltd said contracted sales for the
first two months totalled 2.52 billion yuan ($405.13 million),
representing 28 percent of the 2013 full-year sales target of 9
billion yuan.
