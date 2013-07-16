HONG KONG, July 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- More than 820 hectares in Hung Shui Kiu in the northwest New Territories may become home to about 218,000 people under a proposed new town that will yield 60,000 homes, half of them public housing, serves as a logistics hub and connect Hong Kong with Shenzhen. (link.reuters.com/nen69t)

-- Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines, both budget airlines based in Shanghai, have expressed interest in starting flights to and from Taiwan, a booming market for mainland carriers since 2008 when the first scheduled direct flights began transporting eager investors and tourists. (link.reuters.com/pen69t)

-- Footwear maker and retailer Le Saunda Holdings Ltd warned that sales were unlikely to hit double-digit growth in the next six months as the mainland's economy waned and demand in Hong Kong turned sluggish, said chief executive Lau Shun-wai. (link.reuters.com/qen69t)

-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said the accumulated premium income for the first six months totaled 202.6 billion yuan ($33.01 billion), up 9.28 percent from a year earlier.

-- Hong Kong and Thailand have agreed to establish a U.S. dollar-Thai baht Payment-versus-Payment (PvP) link between their respective real-time gross settlement systems by the second half of 2014. This will be the third cross-border PvP link between two real-time gross settlement systems for two different currencies in the Asian region.

-- Angang Steel Co Ltd said it expected to book a net profit of 702 million yuan in the first half of this year, whereas it suffered a loss of 1.98 billion yuan in the same period of 2012. The steel producer attributed the profit to increased sales and lower costs.

($1 = 6.1378 Chinese yuan)