HONG KONG, July 22 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Several mainland retailers, including Shanghai-based maker of apparel for men and women La Chapelle, food and beverage retailer Tenwow Group, are mulling listing in Hong Kong before October, when new disciplinary measures against investment banks improperly sponsoring listing hopefuls take effect. ()

-- French bakery chain Delifrance is planning a comeback in the mainland market by opening two to three more outlets in each of the mainland cities by 2015, all in new shopping malls and high-end residential areas, said Jean-Manuel Leveque, managing director of Delifrance. ()

-- Stratasys, the supplier of industrial-grade three-dimensional printers, plans to expand its operations in the mainland to meet demand and support Beijing's efforts to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities, said Scott Crump, the chairman and chief innovation officer at Stratasys. ()

-- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, said there is no definite timetable for a potential sale of the supermarket chain ParknShop. The Group also stressed that it has no intention of withdrawing from Hong Kong.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Tokushinkai Group, an international dental group based in Japan, has a long-term development plan to spin off its research center's business and list in Hong Kong, according to Chairman Hiroshi Matsumura. The company's research center's annual revenue is about 20 billion yen ($199.21 million).

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has asked the Airport Authority to study the 12.5 square kilometer site on the northern part of Chek Lap Kok, hoping to speed up development of the island into a leading recreation and shopping center as an influx of mainland tourists is expected after the scheduled completion of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in 2016. ()

SING TAO DAILY

-- FIH Mobile Ltd, formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited, the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, plans to invest and build a new production base in China's Guizhou province, said chairman Terry Gou.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............