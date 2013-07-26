HONG KONG, July 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Public housing will take up 60 percent of new residential supply in the next decade, from the current 50-50 share with private flats, based on an earlier estimate that the city would need 447,000 new homes during the period because of population growth and redevelopment, said Anthony Cheung, secretary for Transport and Housing Professor. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Macau will consider renewing current gambling licenses in 2015 and the development of the whole industry in the next stage, said Francis Tam, Economy and Finance Secretary of Macau.

-- Two key sites in Shenzhen's Qianhai will go up for auction today (July 26), with a combined reserve price of about 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion). Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd , Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and New World Development Co Ltd are interested in bidding the land, sources said.

THE STANDARD

-- The director of public prosecution will consider whether Development Secretary Paul Chan should be prosecuted over the New Territories farmland that is connected to his family.()

SING TAO DAILY

-- Real-estate consultant Colliers International warned that local home prices could plunge as much as 40 percent by 2018 as both supply and interest rates rise.

APPLE DAILY

-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd chairman Victor Li said the group plans to continue to grow the businesses in their portfolio and expand investments globally and in new industrial sectors.

-- Local apparel retailer I.T Ltd expects operating performance to worsen for the six months ending August, but is cautiously optimistic for the second half.

WEN WEI PO

-- A8 Digital Music Holdings Ltd clarified that the company has not received any takeover bid from China's top Internet security provider firm Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd .

