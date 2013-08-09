HONG KONG Aug 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Vanke Co Ltd, the biggest mainland Chinese developer by market value, plans to expand in Hong Kong as the city's home prices surge. It would also target foreign markets where Chinese buyers are active, including San Francisco, New York, Boston and Singapore, said company president Yu Liang. ()

-- Orient Overseas (International) Ltd will face overcapacity of only 7.2 percent next year, against the forecast demand growth of between 4 percent and 7 percent over the same period, said Alan Tung, the group's acting chief financial officer, added that oversupply will decrease further to 3.5 per cent in 2015. ()

-- Former development minister Mak Chai-kwong and assistant highways director Tsang King-man were sentenced to eight months in jail and suspended for two years for fraudulently claiming HK$700,000 ($90,300) in housing allowances in the 1980s. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Standard Chartered expects slower lending growth in Hong Kong for the rest of the year due to the sluggish property market and less loan demand from mainland firms as onshore liquidity pressure eases. But has no plans to cut its mortgage rates despite a lacklustre housing market, said Benjamin Hung, the bank's Hong Kong chief executive. ()

APPLE DAILY

-- Chinese developer Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd said contracted sales for the first seven months totalled 6.96 billion yuan ($1.14 billion), up 67 percent year-on-year, representing about 87 percent of the full-year sales target.

