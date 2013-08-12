HONG KONG Aug 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Hengqin, formerly an oyster farming island next to Macau, is seeking investments and tourists from Hong Kong to develop the non-casino tourism, financial, medical and technology industries, according to a top official. ()

-- California-based short seller Glaucus, that has caused problems for listed companies with research reports containing damaging comments and allegations, is focusing on stocks listed in Hong Kong and Singapore for the next six months. Stocks in the two markets were Glaucus' primary focus because of the cities' rule of law and level of transparency and limited opportunities in the United States and Europe, said Soren Aandahl, Glaucus' director of research. ()

-- Mainland fund houses, which share a growing ambition to expand abroad, are co-operating in Hong Kong to form an industry association to lobby Beijing in their offshore expansion, according to sources. ()

-- China Angel Food Ltd, a Shenzhen-based mooncake maker and catering service provider, is considering an initial public offering either in Hong Kong or on the mainland to raise funds for its expansion. ()

-- HSBC has got the license to set up its branch in Shenzhen's Qianhai area, according to market sources.

-- Anta Sports Products Ltd is aiming to maintain its top position in China's domestic market for sports apparel and sneakers, said chairman Ding Shizhong, adding that the company has almost cleared all the inventory.

-- China Resources Enterprise Ltd said it had to postpone a 5.38 billion yuan ($878.65 million) acquisition of Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd by three months to obtain anti-monopoly clearance. ()

-- Hong Kong will not halt poultry imports from Guangdong despite the first confirmed human case of H7N9 bird flu in the province, said Secretary for Food and Health Ko Wing-man. ()

