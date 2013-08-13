HONG KONG Aug 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Cinda Asset Management, one of China's big four state-owned debt clearing agencies, is expected to apply for a Hong Kong listing next month, according to bankers with direct knowledge of the deal. The size of the initial public offering has not been finalised. (link.reuters.com/kyx32v)

-- CLP Holdings Chief Executive Andrew Brandler said he did not see a turnaround in its Australian business in the next six months, while the Indian operation should improve significantly in the second half. (link.reuters.com/myx32v)

-- Japan Home Centre, a household retail chain store, which plans to have an initial public offering in Hong Kong by the end of this year, has submitted its listing application to the stock exchange, according to market sources.

-- Mainland menswear retailer China Lilang Ltd Executive Director Wang Dong-xing predicted there will be mid-single-digit growth of same store sales in the second half of the year, and is confident of reducing an inventory that built up last autumn and winter.

-- China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Ltd chairman Jacky Chun Chi-wai was arrested for false accounting and had been detained for further inquiries, sources said. Chun is the fourth senior executive of China Metal Recycling to be held by police. (link.reuters.com/nyx32v)

-- Zhang Fangyou, chairman of Guangzhou Automobile Group , who had not been seen in public for two months, was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau, according to a mainland media report. (link.reuters.com/pyx32v)

-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said it has acquired two mixed-use plots in Guangzhou for a total of 1.3 billion yuan ($212.34 million).

-- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd, the logistics arm of Kerry Properties Ltd, said it has acquired a majority stake in Mexico-based Cargo Master's Group, which has a domestic network of six offices throughout the country, to further develop the company's business and network in the dynamic Americas region.

