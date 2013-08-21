HONG KONG Aug 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Hong Kong Tourism Board said big-spending tourists from the mainland may not be immune to the country's economic slowdown but their spending in Hong Kong is still on the rise. (link.reuters.com/gan52v)

-- Commercial property developer SOHO China Ltd would take a prudent attitude to future acquisitions, said Chairman Pan Shiyi, adding that the government would likely release clear economic policies in the next few months. (link.reuters.com/han52v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's leading coal miner Yanzhou Coal Mining Co is said to have slashed full-year capital expenditure to 6.1 billion yuan ($996 million) from 12 billion yuan to save costs, said Chief Financial Officer Wu Yuxiang.

-- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd expects to confirm its new development project in Hengqin, an island connected to Macau by a bridge, in the next few months, said Deputy Chairman Francis Lui.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Vanke Co Ltd, the largest mainland Chinese property developer by sales, has won a bid for building a hotel for enterprises working in Shenzhen's Qianhai economic zone, with an investment of about 800 million yuan.

THE STANDARD

-- Former chief secretary Rafael Hui is being sued by Chong Hing Bank over a loan of more than HK$9.84 million ($1.3 million), according to a writ filed in the high court. The bank is the second creditor within a month to sue Hui for outstanding loans. (link.reuters.com/jan52v)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Shimao Property Holdings Ltd would launch 14 residential projects in the second half and believes it may meet its full-year sales target of 55 billion yuan by October, said Vice Chairman Jason Hui.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Hopewell Holdings' Managing Director Thomas Jefferson Wu said it has no plans to revive the spinoff of its unit, Hopewell Hong Kong Properties Ltd, saying there was no need for financing.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1246 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7543 Hong Kong dollars)

