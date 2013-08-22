HONG KONG Aug 22 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, China's top home appliance retailer, plans to set up a bank after the central government issued guidelines encouraging private capital to enter the financial industry. A spokeswoman said the company had secured the internet domain names "suningbank" and "sunanbank" last month for future use, but declined to give further details.(link.reuters.com/sas52v)

-- Shun Tak Holdings Ltd plans to build a hotel and office complex at a site in Shenzhen's Hengqin new economic zone in July, for which it won the bidding for HK$911.3 million ($117.52 million) . (link.reuters.com/tas52v)

-- Kerry Properties Ltd said it faced a complex and uncertain international economic environment, as well as continued controls over property markets on the mainland and in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/vas52v)

-- Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd chairman Li Sze-lim said the company has set a 2014 full-year sales target of 55 billion yuan ($8.98 billion), an increase of 30 percent from a year earlier.

-- Japanese style noodle restaurant chain Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd expects same-store sales growth for the second half to remain in the mid-single digits, said Chief Financial Officer Lau Ka Ho. The company also plans to raise menu prices in Beijing by 5-7 percent.

-- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, currently in talks for a listing location, will make a decision by September, according to sources.

-- Yuexiu Property Co Ltd raised its full-year sales target to 14.5 billion yuan from 13.2 billion yuan, but expects full-year gross profit margin to fall in the range of 30 percent to 35 percent.

