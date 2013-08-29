HONG KONG Aug 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shanghai private investment conglomerate Fosun International Ltd Vice-chairman Liang Xinjun said early next month the company would announce a multi-billion-yuan investment in a global brand, followed by investments of several billion yuan in retail projects and a finance project in Europe. (link.reuters.com/xux62v)

-- Sino Land Co Ltd chairman Robert Ng Chee Siong said the city's property market had been undergoing changes as a result of economic and property-related policies. The group is mindful of the upcoming uncertainties in a challenging market and management will be responsive to market changes. (link.reuters.com/zux62v)

-- Lenovo Group Ltd chief financial officer Wong Wai-ming confirmed that production has commenced on x86-standard servers, which are embedded in storage equipment from strategic partner EMC, the world's top enterprise storage systems maker. He did not say whether that operation began in the quarter to June or in the current quarter. (link.reuters.com/cyx62v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Qinhuangdao Port, China's largest coal marina which originally planned an initial public offering in Shanghai, has submitted its listing application to the Hong Kong stock exchange, aiming to raise about $500-700 million, sources said. It is expected to be listed by the end of this year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Luggage maker Samsonite International S.A. is looking for acquisition opportunities in Europe, Asia and the United States, with the main focus on low-grade and medium-grade leisure products, said chairman Timothy Charles Parker. The company is capable of making an acquisition worth $1 billion, he added.

-- China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd Chief Financial Officer Sean Wang said the company has plans and arrangements to repay about 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) of short-term debt due in 12 months. It does not have financing plan so far, Wang added. The company is China's largest private shipbuilder.

THE STANDARD

-- China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd chairman Zhu Xinli said the injection of his personal upstream assets into the listed firm is expected to be completed within the second half Of the year. (link.reuters.com/dyx62v)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)