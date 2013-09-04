HONG KONG, Sept 4 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Long-Term Housing Strategy Steering Committee,
chaired by Secretary for Transport and Housing, Anthony Cheung,
proposed to build 470,000 flats in the next 10 years, 60 percent
of them public rental and subsidized flats, to address the
housing shortage, but with warnings that meeting the targets
depended on finding suitable land and resolving community
conflicts. ()
-- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd, one of
China's top five refiners, is considering investing as much as
20 billion yuan ($3.27 billion) on a one million tonne
paraxylene project that could reduce the country's reliance on
imports of the raw material for making polyester. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Gas Holdings Ltd co-chairman and managing
director Liu Minghui said PetroChina Co Ltd
are merely their business partners, the
anti-corruption investigation would not affect China Gas'
business.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong's home market turned dismal in August as
transactions plunged to a nine-month low with only 3,407 new and
old units changing hands. ()
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Tenwow International Holdings Ltd, a mainland maker of
packaged food and beverage products, is seeking to raise as much
as HK$1.58 billion ($203.74 million) through an initial public
offering in Hong Kong. The retail book for the float opens on
Sept. 5.
WEN WEI PO
-- China's new economic zone Qianhai plans to put out six
pieces of land for large financial institutions, according to
sources. The region is also considering putting another four
plots up for auction, which aims to attract Hong Kong
enterprises.
-- China Railway Group is confident of
meeting its target this year for new contracts worth 650 billion
yuan, said group president Bai Zhongren, adding that he expects
the debt ratio to drop in the second half.
TA KUNG PAO
-- TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd said it
will start selling smart TVs with Baidu Inc. TCL's
chairman Li Dongsheng said it expects sales target of related
products to reach 1 million units.
