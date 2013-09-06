UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Beijing has in principle agreed to let the Shanghai's free trade zone, the mainland's first, take the lead in its long-awaited reform of foreign exchange and interest rates, an internal government document about the zone's launch shows. (link.reuters.com/jen82v)
-- Top mainland asset managers in Hong Kong are looking to offer tailor-made yuan products for selected institutional investors, issuing the so-called private funds in a move to win an increasingly fierce battle for renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) business. (link.reuters.com/ken82v)
THE STANDARD
-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and unit Power Assets Holdings Ltd will fight Australian court rulings that convicted them of tax evasion and ordered the firms to pay a total A$776 million ($708.22 million). (link.reuters.com/men82v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, said it will spend HK$5 billion ($644.69 million) more than planned, adding the total to HK$25 billion, on its newest Macau resort.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Local construction firm Chun Wo Development Holdings Ltd plans to invest HK$4.8 billion in its newly acquired Kau To plot for luxury homes to be sold in 2015, said general manager of sales and marketing Jeff Leung.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd will launch three new residential projects in Hong Kong next month, with a total of 1,216 units, said executive director Victor Lui.
WEN WEI PO
-- Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd generated 1 billion yuan ($163.40 million) from property sales in Beijing in the first half, said director William Kwok. The company expects its full-year sales in Beijing to reach up to 3 billion yuan.
-- China Vanke Co Ltd, the largest mainland Chinese property developer by sales, has acquired a land plot in Shenzhen's Nanshan District for 5.4 billion yuan, marking the firm's first office land in the city.
