HONG KONG, Sept 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing has in principle agreed to let the Shanghai's free trade zone, the mainland's first, take the lead in its long-awaited reform of foreign exchange and interest rates, an internal government document about the zone's launch shows. (link.reuters.com/jen82v)

-- Top mainland asset managers in Hong Kong are looking to offer tailor-made yuan products for selected institutional investors, issuing the so-called private funds in a move to win an increasingly fierce battle for renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) business. (link.reuters.com/ken82v)

THE STANDARD

-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and unit Power Assets Holdings Ltd will fight Australian court rulings that convicted them of tax evasion and ordered the firms to pay a total A$776 million ($708.22 million). (link.reuters.com/men82v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, said it will spend HK$5 billion ($644.69 million) more than planned, adding the total to HK$25 billion, on its newest Macau resort.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Local construction firm Chun Wo Development Holdings Ltd plans to invest HK$4.8 billion in its newly acquired Kau To plot for luxury homes to be sold in 2015, said general manager of sales and marketing Jeff Leung.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd will launch three new residential projects in Hong Kong next month, with a total of 1,216 units, said executive director Victor Lui.

WEN WEI PO

-- Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd generated 1 billion yuan ($163.40 million) from property sales in Beijing in the first half, said director William Kwok. The company expects its full-year sales in Beijing to reach up to 3 billion yuan.

-- China Vanke Co Ltd, the largest mainland Chinese property developer by sales, has acquired a land plot in Shenzhen's Nanshan District for 5.4 billion yuan, marking the firm's first office land in the city.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 1.0957 Australian dollars) ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1199 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)