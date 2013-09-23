HONG KONG, Sept 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Asiya Investments, a fund manager in which the Kuwait Investment Authority holds a 15 percent stake, is looking to use its new Hong Kong office to bring in investors and advise Asian companies seeking to expand in the Middle East. (link.reuters.com/sur33v)

-- JP Morgan Asset Management, which already has 44 Hong Kong-domiciled funds, the most in the city, would issue more such funds to make sure their products qualify for sale on the mainland under the proposed mutual recognition programme, said Asia-Pacific chief executive Jed Laskowitz. (link.reuters.com/tur33v)

-- Haining, a county-level city in Zhejiang province, has been designated as a pilot city to implement a reform that would encourage sales of collectively owned rural land. The trial is in compliance with Premier Li Keqiang's goal of moving more mainlanders into cities. (link.reuters.com/vur33v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang said on his blog that he is not sure whether the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision would fuel the local home market again, but stressed it remained very sensitive to the message. He also reiterated he would not relax the current housing curbs. (link.reuters.com/wur33v)

APPLE DAILY

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd will discuss the controversial listing plan of Alibaba Group on Thursday, sources said. If the internet giant cannot seek a preliminary clearing of its listing and submit the application on or before Sept. 30, Alibaba is unlikely to list in Hong Kong this year.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Railway Group Ltd said it has won 26 construction projects worth 33.76 billion yuan ($5.52 billion).

TA KUNG PAO

-- China SCE Property Holdings Ltd Chairman Wong Chiu Yeung said the company had already achieved its full-year sales target of 7.5 billion yuan and expected sales can reach 10 billion yuan this year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1212 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)