HONG KONG, Sept 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The experiment in full yuan convertibility through the new free-trade zone in Shanghai will boost transaction volumes in offshore foreign exchange centres like London and Hong Kong that have been accumulating yuan deposits, according to City of London Lord Mayor Roger Gifford. (link.reuters.com/hex33v)

THE STANDARD

-- Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd plans to boost annual sales to 10 million kiloliters by 2014, said vice president and executive director Sun Yuguo, adding that it is seeking to outperform the industry by two percentage points in the coming three to five years. (link.reuters.com/jex33v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, a supplier of steering systems which shelved its listing plan due to a volatile market, reopens the retail book for its initial public offering, aiming to raise up to HK$2.57 billion ($331.47 million) to boost production.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Ai Baojun, deputy mayor of Shanghai, will head the management committee of Shanghai's free trade zone, which will officially open on Sept. 29, sources said.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hang Seng Bank Ltd Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Rose Lee said the bank will fully support the development of Shanghai's pilot free trade zone and is preparing to set up a network in the zone.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Rosewood Hotel Group, the hotel management arm of New World Development Co Ltd, would focus on expanding in Asia and Europe in the next five years, said Chief Executive Officer Sonia Cheng. It is estimated the investment will be about $500 million.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Beijing-based LeTV Information Technology Co announced a strategic tie-up with Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd hoping to increase sales of its smart televisions. This is the first time LeTV will sell smart TVs on a third-party online platform.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)