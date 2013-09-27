HONG KONG, Sept 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Italian prosecutors are investigating claims that the country's former envoy to Hong Kong leaked a detailed account of a money laundering probe in the city linked to former premier Silvio Berlusconi. ()

-- Mainland banks are scrambling for market share in Hong Kong, but accounting firm KPMG said it will continue to be dominated by HSBC , Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd and Hang Seng Bank Ltd. ()

-- New World Development Co Ltd expects rising construction costs will act as a brake on falling property prices, limiting any declines to about 10 percent, said chairman Henry Cheng, adding property prices might even go up because of tighter supply of new housing. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Yestar International Holdings, one of the leading providers of colour photographic paper in China, aims to expand its medical-imaging business and will secure acquisition target very soon, said chief executive James Hartono. The company is seeking to raise up to HK$174.4 million ($22.49 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering. ()

APPLE DAILY

-- New World Development Co Ltd has set a sales target of HK$10 billion for this fiscal year, said executive director and joint general manager Adrian Cheng, adding that the developer has already achieved more than 40 percent of the target in the first three months.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd said it has acquired a piece of land in Jinan for 869 million yuan ($141.96 million) to build luxury houses and commercial premises.

-- Bank of Communications Co Ltd would set up a special branch in Shanghai's free trade zone, said executive vice president Qian Wenhui.

