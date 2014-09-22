HONG KONG, Sept 22 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- More than one in five Hongkongers are so pessimistic about the city's political future that they are thinking of leaving for good, a Chinese University poll found. Some 46.3 percent did not support the Occupy Central protests, while 31.1 percent indicated their backing for the civil disobedience movement. (bit.ly/1moycDR)

-- Tycoons arriving in Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping put on a united front against Occupy Central and called on Hongkongers to be more "constructive" over political reform. The delegation was led by former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, who is now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. (bit.ly/1tPQEXa)

-- Alibaba logistics partner ZTO Express is cooperating with the French post office, La Poste, to launch an express delivery service from China to Europe as part of the e-commerce giant's overseas expansion. (bit.ly/1obUeFn)

THE STANDARD

-- Nearly 360 academics and staff issued an appeal on Sunday urging "don't let the striking students stand alone" on the eve of the week-long class boycott at 26 tertiary institutions against Beijing's framework for the 2017 chief executive election. (bit.ly/1obUJ27)

-- Hong Kong developers saw buoyant demand at the weekend, amid a boom that has driven third-quarter new home registrations to a record high. Sun Hung Kai Properties sold out all 116 units of its fourth batch at The Wings IIIA, in Tseung Kwan O, within four hours of launch on Saturday. (bit.ly/1qYfswe)

-- Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah expects lawmakers to amend and pass laws on tax reporting and information disclosures by financial institutions by the end of 2016 in a sign of resolve to crack down on cross-border tax evasion. (bit.ly/1uWo4mg)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The labour union of Macau's gaming industry said it would stage an industrial strike on Oct. 1 demanding wage rises and better staff benefits and said at least 600 workers will join the protest.

-- ICube Technology Holdings Ltd said it would buy HK$88 million ($11.4 million) worth of shares of financial service firm Freeman Corp Ltd, and HK$102 million worth of shares of HEC Capital Ltd. The Hong Kong-listed firm will change its name to China Jinhai International Group Ltd on completion of the deals.

