SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Tycoon Li Ka-shing could raise more than HK$100 billion ($12.90 billion) by spinning off Hongkong Electric and Watsons to fund a spending spree on beaten-down telecommunications businesses in debt-ridden Europe - his favoured hunting ground since 2011. (link.reuters.com/nyt53v)

-- Hongkong Land, the largest landlord in Central, is rebranding its four major shopping properties under the "Landmark" brand, in anticipation of further increases in retail rents. The four properties - Landmark, Landmark Prince's, Landmark Chater and Landmark Alexandra - offer a total of 208 shops and restaurants. (link.reuters.com/pyt53v)

-- Sany Heavy Industry, China's largest listed construction machinery maker, plans to pay 108 million euros ($146.78 million) for 10 percent of Austrian firm Palfinger . The deal will also result in Palfinger, the world's leading lifting machinery maker, investing 110 million euros for a 10 percent stake in Sany's two lifting machinery subsidiaries. (link.reuters.com/ryt53v)

THE STANDARD

-- Three of the big four accounting firms will either cut or freeze the pay of thousands of staff in Hong Kong amid global economic uncertainty and keen competition in the initial public offering business, sources said. Both Deloitte China and PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong will freeze salaries from this month and reduce new hirings, while Ernst & Young will slash pay. The big four, which include KPMG, have a combined workforce of 30,000 in Greater China. (link.reuters.com/syt53v)

-- Golden Week lost some of its glitter on day one of the holiday with some companies reporting a 30-40 percent drop in business due to the mainland's ban on cheap tours. Under the law, extremely low or zero-priced tours are out and travel agencies that force customers to make purchases could be penalised up to 300,000 yuan. (link.reuters.com/vyt53v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Henderson Land acquiring minority stakes in Hongkong and China Gas, Hong Kong Ferry, Henderson Investment and Miramar Hotel from chairman Lee Shau Kee and his family members for about HK$3 billion has fuelled speculation that Lee is preparing to pass on his wealth to his two sons with the eldest taking charge of China business and younger son overlooking the Hong Kong business. Henderson Land's spokesperson denied the speculation saying it is a move to simplify the group's holding structure.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Benefiting from the popularity of internet games, Forgame Holdings Ltd is set to post a strong performance on the first day of trading in the city with the grey market price ahead of its trading debut surging 18 percent as compared to the offer price of HK$51 a share.

