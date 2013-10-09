HONG KONG Oct 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A company indirectly owned by former lawmaker Ho Sai-chu is suing Morgan Stanley Asia for more than HK$39 million ($5.03 million) in compensation for entering into accumulator contracts on its behalf without authorisation. An accumulator is a term-limited contract that allows the investor to buy shares or foreign currency regularly at a fixed price below the market price when the contract begins. (link.reuters.com/pew63v)

-- Sales of new homes in major mainland cities have been strong during the "golden week" holiday, which ended on Monday, with Beijing recording the best sales performance in the past five years. With the exception of Shenzhen, developers in most cities enjoyed brisk sales with higher transaction prices, according to Xinhuanet.com. (link.reuters.com/qew63v)

-- The first shots of a brewing mobile e-commerce war between Tencent and Alibaba may have been fired from the unlikeliest of platforms: vending machines. Tencent and Alibaba have recently been waging a quiet battle for the hearts, minds and wallets of smartphone-toting consumers who patronise the vending machines inside Beijing Subway train stations. (link.reuters.com/tew63v)

THE STANDARD

-- Australia & New Zealand Banking Group chief executive Michael Smith said takeover targets in Hong Kong are expensive, as the lender considers plans to expand its Asia-Pacific businesses. (link.reuters.com/duw63v)

-- Chinese property developer Country Garden said it will review internal procedures after share-price sensitive sales data were allegedly circulated internally by president Mo Bin before they were officially revealed. The 62 billion yuan ($10.13 billion)contracted sales target this year has already been met after sales hit 64.7 billion yuan in the first nine months, the developer said. (link.reuters.com/fuw63v)

-- Researchers expect China's economic growth to hit 7.6 percent in 2013, slightly higher than the government's target. A research paper from the State Information Center also forecasts gross domestic product to hold steady and inflation to rise 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter. (link.reuters.com/guw63v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The offshore renminbi bond market is likely to increase by up to 20 percent in 2013 and 2014 as investors expect interest rates in the United States to stablize, according to a senior executive at DBS Bank.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong's economy is expected to grow 3.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2013, while the full year forecast is at 3.4 percent, at the lower end range of a forecast of 3.3-4.1 percent growth, according to data from the Hong Kong University.

-- Fashion chain Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd recorded a 27 percent same stores sales growth in its self operated stores in Hong Kong and Macau during the six-months period ended in September, a 20 percent growth in Taiwan and a 24 percent growth in mainland China.

($1 = 6.1211 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars)