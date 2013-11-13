HONG KONG Nov 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Casino-rich Macau announced a record handout of 9,000 patacas ($1,100) for each of its 570,000 permanent residents as part of a basket of sweeteners that critics say are designed to head off growing public anger over bigger structural economic problems. ()

-- Hong Kong manufacturers say they will make smaller and shorter investment plans over the next few years when looking to expand production in new locations, as the emergence of big free-trade alliances could bring as many barriers as benefits to exports. ()

-- Hong Kong's four leading mobile network operators SmarTone, CSL, Hutchison Telecommunications' Three Hong Kong and PCCW's HKT could be poised to rush vital technical upgrades for their high-speed 4G infrastructure over the next 12 to 24 months. ()

THE STANDARD

-- The current market value of Tencent is "too high and too scary," chairman Pony Ma Huateng has warned. He spoke as the firm that saw its market valuation triple from three years ago to $101 billion in September, ranked just behind Google, Amazon and Facebook. ()

-- Henderson Land plans to sell a 23-storey commercial building in Hong Kong's Yau Ma Tei to a mainland investor for up to HK$2 billion ($257.97 million), people close to the matter revealed. ()

-- The market response to the upcoming sale of Chinese government bonds is set to be robust, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services Ceajer Chan said, expressing hopes China would launch more issues in the future for local retail investors. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's auction service firm Poly Culture hopes to seek a listing in Hong Kong before the end of 2013 and is ready to kick off its IPO as soon as it gets approval from the Chinese regulator, in a bid to raise up to $200 million, market sources said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Phoenix Healthcare Group, which operates 12 hospitals on the mainland, is set to start marketing its Hong Kong IPO later this week, raising up to HK$1.5 billion.

SINGTAO DAILY

-- Chinese ceramic products maker Dongpeng plans to sell 249.4 million shares at an indicative range of HK$3.68 to HK$4.55 each in a Hong Kong IPO, raising up to HK$1.13 billion ($145.75 million). The Guangdong-based firm is scheduled to open its retail book on Nov. 18.

