HONG KONG Nov 13 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Casino-rich Macau announced a record handout of 9,000
patacas ($1,100) for each of its 570,000 permanent residents as
part of a basket of sweeteners that critics say are designed to
head off growing public anger over bigger structural economic
problems.
-- Hong Kong manufacturers say they will make smaller and
shorter investment plans over the next few years when looking to
expand production in new locations, as the emergence of big
free-trade alliances could bring as many barriers as benefits to
exports.
-- Hong Kong's four leading mobile network operators
SmarTone, CSL, Hutchison Telecommunications'
Three Hong Kong and PCCW's HKT could be poised to rush
vital technical upgrades for their high-speed 4G infrastructure
over the next 12 to 24 months.
THE STANDARD
-- The current market value of Tencent is "too
high and too scary," chairman Pony Ma Huateng has warned.
He spoke as the firm that saw its market valuation triple from
three years ago to $101 billion in September, ranked just behind
Google, Amazon and Facebook.
-- Henderson Land plans to sell a 23-storey
commercial building in Hong Kong's Yau Ma Tei to a mainland
investor for up to HK$2 billion ($257.97 million), people close
to the matter revealed.
-- The market response to the upcoming sale of Chinese
government bonds is set to be robust, Hong Kong's Secretary for
Financial Services Ceajer Chan said, expressing hopes China
would launch more issues in the future for local retail
investors.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China's auction service firm Poly Culture hopes to seek a
listing in Hong Kong before the end of 2013 and is ready to kick
off its IPO as soon as it gets approval from the Chinese
regulator, in a bid to raise up to $200 million, market sources
said.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Phoenix Healthcare Group, which operates 12 hospitals on
the mainland, is set to start marketing its Hong Kong IPO later
this week, raising up to HK$1.5 billion.
SINGTAO DAILY
-- Chinese ceramic products maker Dongpeng plans to sell
249.4 million shares at an indicative range of HK$3.68 to
HK$4.55 each in a Hong Kong IPO, raising up to HK$1.13 billion
($145.75 million). The Guangdong-based firm is scheduled to open
its retail book on Nov. 18.
