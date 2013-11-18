Nov 18 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Computer maker Lenovo's parent company Legend
Holdings diversifies into the fruit business, hoping to
capitalise on its trusted brand and IT skills and shifting its
focus to food. Legend's agricultural arm Joyvio Group announced
that about 4,000 tonnes of golden kiwifruit, to be branded "Liu
Kiwi", will be available in supermarkets and online stores from
this month. ()
-- Private equity firm RRJ Capital has begun marketing a
potential US$1 billion Asian real estate fund focused on China
in its second major capital-raising effort of the year after
securing US$3.6 billion from investors in a record-setting six
months earlier this year. ()
-- Hong Kong is facing a far greater manpower shortage than
reflected in official projections, according to industry
leaders, who fear that government policies will fail to tackle
the crisis. ()
THE STANDARD
-- CLP Power has applied to the Hong Kong government for
permission to raise tariffs from next year. The yearly exercise
is set to be controversial after it raised charges by 5.9
percent in January. ()
-- Three listing candidates, including Hengshi Mining,
Phoenix Healthcare Group, and Dongpeng Holdings Co, open their
retail books today, aiming to raise HK$3.89 billion ($501.70
million) in total. ()
-- Demand for new homes in Hong Kong slowed over the weekend
after sales of first-hand flats since the first week of October
crossed the HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion) mark. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese personal hygienic products and napkin maker
Hengan International Group Co Ltd is set to benefit
from China's easing of one child policy and plans to launch more
new baby napkins products and expand its e-commerce platform to
to, according to chief executive officer Xu Shuishen.
-- Apparel chain operator Giordano International
expects contribution from Middle East to account for 25 percent
of the company's revenue in next five years from 12.8 percent
for the third quarter ended in September, according to executive
director Ishwar Chugnai.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The National Council for Social Security Fund has bought
4.1 percent of China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd
, a unit of VODone Ltd, for $16.4 million.
APPLE DAILY
-- Hong Kong's export will be weakened as the economic
outlooks for other regions remain unstable while economic growth
of some major markets in the United States, Europe and Japan are
decelerating, said Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang in
his blog.
