HONG KONG Nov 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Ships calling at Hong Kong will face higher costs when legislation requiring vessels to switch to cleaner marine fuel upon berthing is passed next year. Some carriers may, as a result, switch to neighbouring ports in Shenzhen. (link.reuters.com/baq74v)

-- China Mobile, the world's largest wireless network operator, is moving forward with plans to bid for the reassigned 3G spectrum that the Hong Kong government will take back from the city's four leading telecommunications service providers. (link.reuters.com/caq74v)

-- The Financial Services Development Council has proposed a HK$100 billion ($12.90 billion) investment scheme in Qianhai to encourage mainland companies to invest in Hong Kong as the city faces tougher competition to secure its position as the major offshore yuan trading centre. (link.reuters.com/daq74v)

THE STANDARD

-- A poll of 101 directors from Hong Kong listed firms found that they lag overseas peers in terms of valuing diversity on the board and only 48 percent understood the significance of gender diversity, according to Community Business. (link.reuters.com/jaq74v)

-- Two more Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) funds were launched, reflecting strong local demand for yuan-denominated products. CIFM Asset Management and GF International Investment Management are offering two funds under the RQFII scheme. (link.reuters.com/maq74v)

-- New home prices in China's four leading cities rose the most since January 2011, raising concerns of a bubble as home buyers were emboldened by a lack of new nationwide property curbs. (link.reuters.com/paq74v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Listing candidate China Cinda Asset Management, which is seen raising up to HK$19.5 billion ($2.52 billion), is set to launch its Hong Kong IPO on Nov. 28 with its trading debut scheduled for Dec. 11, according to market sources.

-- Chinese home appliance retailer GOME Electrical Appliances returned to black in its third quarter results with net profit at 260 million yuan but continued to record a loss in its e-commerce business.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Henderson Land chairman Lee Shau-kee has donated a piece of land covering 100,000 square feet in Tuen Mun in New Territories for developing into the city's largest nursing home, a project expected to be completed by 2017.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)