HONG KONG Nov 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mainland authorities have boosted their cyber spying capability by developing a technology that track communications in the languages of ethnic groups. The new system will allow monitoring of voice calls, text sent via the internet and communications embedded in images or graphics. ()

-- Chevalier Chairman Chow Yei-ching, his son Oscar Chow, and ENM's Chairman Joseph Leung may face disciplinary action for helping late tycoon Nina Wang increasing her holdings in a company without making a general offer. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Jiang Jianqing, chairman of ICBC, the world's largest bank, said its bad loan ratio is "excessively good" but is bound to rise as more credit is extended to riskier small and medium-sized enterprises. ()

-- China's largest integrated IT services provider Digital China said its gross profit margin is volatile and its internet technology product distribution business has yet to bottom out. ()

-- Listing candidate Dongpeng Holdings attracted share applications from big fund houses before ending bookbuilding on Thursday, sources said, adding the order value ranged between HK$90 million and HK$100 million ($12.9 million)for each investor. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Retail public offering portion of the Hong Kong IPO of Chinese hospital operator Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd has been 188 times oversubscribed. Trading in the shares will begin on Nov. 29.

-- Henderson Land Chairman Lee Shau Kee, who has recently donated a piece of land to an elderly nursing house, said he is considering to donate another piece of land nearby for building 6,000 units aiming for the youth.

APPLE DAILY

-- Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma told reporters in Japan that Hong Kong is still his first priority for a listing of the group, raising fund to further strengthen its e-commerce and mobile platform businesses

