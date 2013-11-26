These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong is facing twin challenges next year with increased market risks due to expected ending of monetary easing in the United States and keener competition from rivals such as Singapore and Shanghai's free-trade zone, the city's central bank chief and business leaders said. (link.reuters.com/zaz84v)

-- Former chairman of Shenzhen Development Bank, Xiao Suining, recently joined private equity firm PAG as China chairman and partner in charge of the company's private equity business, people familiar with the matter said. (link.reuters.com/bez84v)

-- The latest attempt by the "second most wanted" Tiananmen dissident Wuer Kaixi to surrender to mainland authorities was dashed on Monday when he was deported back to Taiwan after a short stopover in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/xaz84v)

THE STANDARD

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties is to increase two-year warranty periods on properties now on sale and on future projects by another year. Buyers of it's latest projects, Imperial Kennedy and The Cullinan will benefit immediately. (link.reuters.com/jez84v)

-- Subscribers of all four leading local telecom operators, including SmarTone, will be able to enjoy mobile payment services, so called e-wallet, next year by using "near-field communication" via specialized SIM cards. (link.reuters.com/mez84v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- About half of the employers polled by Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce prepare to raise staff wages by up to 5 percent, a level that spells the seriousness of labour shortage in the city. Increasing labour cost will further weaken competitive edge of many Hong Kong companies, the chamber said.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Guangdong-based department store operator Yi Hua Department Store plans to raise up to HK$126 million ($16.25 million) in its Hong Kong IPO to fund network expansion. Port operator Qinhuangdao aims to raise HK$5.56 billion ($717.17 million) in IPO with retail book to be opened on Friday.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)