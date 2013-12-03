HONG KONG Dec 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Famed film director Zhang Yimou faces a fine for breaching the one-child policy as local authorities in Jiangsu province said he and his wife violated family planning rules by having three children without approval and before they were married. ()

-- The mainland's central bank has announced detailed reform guidelines to support the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, but foreign investors are still questioning just how free the zone will be. ()

-- In a growing sign of the Chinese currency's dominance, HSBC said the city's yuan deposits are likely to grow at a faster pace than the Hong Kong dollar and other currency deposits, rising to 30 percent of all deposits by 2015 from the current 10 percent. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Securities and Futures Commission chairman Carlson Tong said the appointment of Mary Ma as SFC non-executive director has nothing to do with Alibaba's intended listing in Hong Kong. Boyu Capital, which Ma chaired and co-founded, holds a stake in Alibaba. ()

-- Mid-size developer Chuang's Consortium International is seeking to sell its retail complex in Tsim Sha Tsui at up to HK$35,000 ($4,500) per square foot. Agents said the price was relatively high as compared to commercial units in Central. ()

-- Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah reiterated his warning on the risk of a property bubble. But executive councillor Fanny Law Fan Chiu-fun said she expects the city's real estate market to be stable next year. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong government suspended live chicken imports from nearby Shenzhen with immediate effect after the city's first human case of H7N9 bird flu virus was confirmed late on Monday.

-- Coach, Inc announced the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding on anti-counterfeiting with Taobao Marketplace, China's most popular consumer-to-consumer online marketplace, in a bid to better protect consumer interest.

-- New World Development expects to generate more than HK$10 billion from flat sales next year, a level similar to what it achieved in 2013, according to the senior management at the developer.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China's biggest funeral service group Fu Shou Yuan is set to sell 500 million shares in its initial public offering in Hong Kong to be launched next week, raising $200 million, according to listing document.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Bain Capital is cutting its stake in aseptic packaging products producer Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd, selling 68 million shares at price ranging HK$4.55-HK$4.6 each for up to HK$312 million ($40.25 million), according to a term sheet.

