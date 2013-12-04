Dec 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Seventeen people are in isolation after coming into contact with an Indonesian domestic helper who is the first person in Hong Kong to be infected with the deadly H7N9 strain of bird flu. (link.reuters.com/zum25v)

-- The body of the last missing person from the oil pipeline blast in Qingdao has been found, bringing the death toll to 62, according to rescue headquarters. Seven Sinopec executives have been detained by police. (link.reuters.com/cym25v)

-- Wing Hang Bank's potential suitors may need to pay more than HK$40 billion ($5.16 billion) to take the city's second-largest family-owned bank private. More than three parties were talking to Wing Hang, a person familiar with the situation said. (link.reuters.com/dym25v)

THE STANDARD

-- Kwong Siu-hing, the matriarch who controls Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) and mother of co-chairmen Thomas Kwok and Raymond Kwok, offloaded 338 million shares in Asia's largest developer last Friday, fuelling speculation of a further distribution of family wealth. Kwong now owns 30.79 percent of SHKP, down from 43.43 percent. (link.reuters.com/hym25v)

-- Esprit Holdings Ltd may engage in staff restructuring to boost efficiency and cut costs but there are no specific plans for more layoffs, Chief Executive Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez said after its annual general meeting.(link.reuters.com/qym25v)

-- Swire Pacific Ltd has joined with three venture capital firms to invest $25 million in a British biotech firm working on the conversion of biomass into renewable fuel and chemicals. (link.reuters.com/mym25v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Cinda Asset Management attracted subscriptions worth 154 billion yuan ($25.28 billion) from retail investors in its Hong Kong IPO, representing an oversubscription by 160 times.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China Everbright Bank has secured Chinese-backed cornerstone investors to subscribe for about 70 percent of the shares on offer in its Hong Kong IPO, which is set to kick off next week, according to market sources.

($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.0924 Chinese yuan)